DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some big changes are on the way to Lackawanna County. Dickson City is undergoing some major renovations.

You may have noticed lately that there’s been a lot happening on the streets of Dickson City. This revitalization…

“…goes back to when the county did some Main Street work where they did some ADA accessible curbing and they did some repaving of Main Street itself, and we said, ‘you know what, why don’t we do along with what they’re upgrading?'” said Dickson City Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.

One local business says this is a benefit.

“In many ways, one would be parking I know they’re looking to add additional parking areas which will be a benefit to us, and just the overall appearance you know making it more attractive,” stated Dickson City Borough Board member and Main Street Lawyer Frank Marcin.

A community center is also on the list of things to come.

“We’re going to use this as a community center for senior citizens for different organizations to have meetings, so we have some plans to have some internet available to people who can’t afford Internet so they can come here and use it,” explained Foconi.

The space can also be rented out for parties and other events.

“We also are in the process of renovating all our parks. We have a grant for our Crystal Park to fully fund a renovation there and upgrades, and we’re reconstructing our riverfront park, which is down by Lackawanna River, which is going to have a dog park,” stated Foconi.

They are still in phase one, which is set to be completed this November, and phase two will begin in 2024.

The community center will have a soft opening on April 22, which is also Earth Day.