Big changes for popular summer Novena

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The annual Solemn Novena to St. Ann will still be held July 17th-26th but with significant changes due to the COVID crisis.

In-person worshipers will be welcome inside the Basilica but at only 25% occupancy.

No Novena masses or services will be held outdoors and there will be no 7:30 p.m. mass except on the Feast Day of July 26th.

Reverend Richard Burke, Pastor of St. Ann’s Basilica, says face masks and social distancing will be required at all times except when receiving communion.

Father Burke said there will be increased stay-in-car parking in the front and back parking lots and that worshipers will be able to listen to the mass and novena services on site by tuning into a radio station frequency in their cars.

