LAKE HARMONY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday was Big Boulder Mountain’s 75th season opening day.

Hundreds of people came out to ski and snowboard, many of whom are from the area, but plenty were from out of the area as well.

Big Boulder had most of its slopes open on Monday, and they also had lessons open to beginners.

Families from all around braved the cold weather to have fun in the snow.

It’s also the beginning of Jack Frost Big Boulders holiday season. A lot of the families and people that came out Monday were looking forward to kicking their holiday break off with something that everyone can enjoy.