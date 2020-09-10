Biden to visit Scranton for CNN town hall

Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with union leaders after taking photographs outside the AFL-CIO headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Scranton will once again be center stage in the 2020 presidential election as Democrat nominee Joe Biden is set to visit for a CNN-hosted town hall, the network announced Thursday.

According to CNN, the event will take place September 17 and be moderated by Anderson Cooper. The event is set to feature a live audience and air on CNN, its international affiliates and be streamed online through the network.

Information about the event’s location has not yet been confirmed by Eyewitness News.

