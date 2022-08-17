WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled.

A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to help curb gun violence in the U.S.

The president planned to visit Wilkes University on July 21 but had to cancel his visit following a positive test for COVID-19.

Officials have not released information on plans to divert traffic or parking. This article will be updated as soon as that information is made available.