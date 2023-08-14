SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Funeral arrangements are now set for former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

The widow of former Governor Robert Casey, and the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, passed away Friday at the age of 91.

A viewing for Ellen Casey will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Downtown Scranton.

President Biden sent out a statement Monday on Mrs. Casey that read:

Ellen Casey lived a life of extraordinary dignity and grace. Jill and I will miss her dearly, never more so than on our trips back to Scranton. We’re grateful to her and Bob for giving the world so many wonderful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, to carry on the Casey family legacy and values.

A funeral will be held at the Cathedral Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. and the burial will be private at Saint Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow.