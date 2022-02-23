Biden imposes Nord Stream 2 sanctions

FILE = This image provided by The White House via Twitter shows President Joe Biden at Camp David, Md., Feb. 12, 2022. A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged the growing likelihood of a new war in Eastern Europe will affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.(The White House via AP, File)

(The Hill) – President Biden on Wednesday announced sanctions against a controversial Russian natural gas pipeline.

Biden said in a statement that his administration would put sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the parent company of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and its corporate officers.

His action follows Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. The president described the move as part of “initial” actions related to Russia’s actions, and warned that it could go further in the future.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” he said.

Last year, the Biden administration waived sanctions on the pipeline — generating pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike who said it should take a harder line on Russia.

It was reported at the time that the administration had waived the sanctions to improve relations with Germany, where the vessel was slated to bring fuel.

But, following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Germany has also turned against the pipeline. On Tuesday, it announced that it would block the vessel’s certification.