SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Biden Expressway is closed at Interstate 81 in Scranton due to an overturned tractor-trailer.





According to PennDOT, Exit 185, the Biden Expressway, is closed. The anticipated time of reopening if 3:00 p.m.

The driver of the overturned trailer was taken to the hospital.