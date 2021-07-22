Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Lycoming County, police announced Thursday.

According to a report from Old Lycoming Township Police, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Beauty’s Run Road and Woodglen Farm Road.

The report states an unidentified 44-year-old, Old Lycoming Township woman was traveling across Beauty’s Run Road while following the bike path, when she was struck by a vehicle operated by Marissa McKenzie, from Williamsport.

The bicyclist suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna. Her condition and the extent of her injuries are currently unknown.

It is unknown if charges will be filed.