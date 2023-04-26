NESCOPECK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Shickshinny was called to a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Stair Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say on April 26 at 2:43 p.m., a 32-year-old man struck a bicyclist with his car.

State police stated the bicyclist had to be transported to the hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators added they could not find any form of identification on the injured bicyclist and are asking the public to help identify the man riding a purple/green Trek 7000 bike.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding the bicyclist to contact state police in Shickshinny at (570)542-4117.

PennDOT said crews shut down State Route 339 north between Route 93 and Smith Hollow Road while the state police reconstruction team investigated the scene.