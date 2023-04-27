NESCOPECK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner is looking to identify a bicyclist that was hit and killed by a car in Nescopeck Wednesday.

According to the coroner’s office, investigators are searching for information on the identity of a bicyclist hit by a car at the intersection of Broad Street and Stair Avenue in Nescopeck around 2:40 p.m.

Officials are describing the victim as a 5′ 9”, 180 lbs white man with blue eyes, around 40-60 years old, with short gray hair approximately 1/4′ in length and balding in front.

The victim was wearing black IZOD shorts with a black belt, a neon green shirt, and white socks with gray/black sneakers. He was riding a purple/green Trek 7000 bike.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the bicyclist is asked to contact Montour County Coroners Office at 570-275-1867 or email coroner@montourcounty.gov