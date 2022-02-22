Bicyclist hit by garbage truck in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash between a bicyclist and garbage truck has closed down a portion of Route 61 and sent one person to the hospital.

The collision took place Tuesday morning in the 5:00 hour. According to Northumberland County Public Safety Center, one person was taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Danville.





Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and reconstructing the scene.

Currently, both lanes of Route 61 are closed between Valley Avenue in Shamokin Township and Badmans Hill Road in Ralpho Township. PennDOT says there is a detour in place and it is unclear when the road will reopen.