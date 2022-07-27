EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Mega Millions® issued a scam alert earlier this year of fraudsters using their name and logo, promising big prizes to people who receive “official-looking” emails or texts, or through random phone calls.

According to Mega Millions ®, one recent scam attempt is using WhatsApp to send “cash gift” award notifications to random phone numbers around the world.

The scheme is promising a $700,000 cash prize, and the scammers hope that an unsuspecting recipient will pay a large fee to claim a prize that does not exist, said Mega Millions ®.

Another scam recently increasing in popularity is of callers claiming to represent Mega Millions ® reaching out by phone, promising cash and other prizes such as cars.

Reports state the scammers sound very convincing on the phone, but are simply trying to steal money.

In a statement Mega Millison says:

“Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries. The only way to win Mega Millions is to first purchase a ticket from an American lottery.” Mega Millions

Mega Millions reminds consumers if you haven’t purchased a ticket, you haven’t won. There is never a fee to claim a real lottery prize.

