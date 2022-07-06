DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With mass shootings occurring more frequently, students in school and members of the community can now learn what to do in an active shooter situation, as there are free courses available to anyone to better prepare themselves for a possible attack.

On Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, students will attend Self Defense at 6:45 p.m., instructed by Kyle Reed and James Delaney of NEPA Mixed Martial Arts.

On Wednesday, July 13, students attend the Active Shooter Course at 6:45 p.m. where Officer W. Acuff of the Dallas Township Police Department will teach what to do in an active shooter situation.

The courses are one hour long and will take place at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, 3605 State Route 118, in Dallas. It is sponsored by LC Fairgrounds, Your Dash 365, and AMP Global Strategies.

Preregistration is preferred and you can do so by emailing life@yourdash365.com or on Facebook.