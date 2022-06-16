(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Concerns about Ohio’s latest gun legislation were met with commentary from the law’s supporters. Initial concerns were the lack of proper and thorough training as well as guns on school grounds negatively impacting learning environments.

An instructor from this 24-hour program was confident in the training that teachers are put through.

“We made it tougher than the Ohio Police Officers training because we didn’t want people to say ‘Hey, you’re not trained as well as a police officer.’ You know what, you’re right. We have to qualify above a police officer,” said Sean Maloney, Legislative Director of Buckeye Firearms Association.

Maloney said that in their program, they shoot more and run trainees through scenarios that they believe will fully prepare them for an active shooter scenario, injuries included.

“To say that teachers are trained to lock doors and keep their kids safe, that’s not true. Our teachers are trained to apply tourniquets, chest seals, pressure bandages, and can save the lives of our kids until medical personnel can come,” Maloney said.

Colorado’s executive director of their school gun training program argues that the environment in schools is no different with armed staff members than it would be without.

“By and large, in armed schools, nobody knows who is armed. These are people who can carry firearms under deep concealment. It doesn’t look any different to a student than with somebody who is not armed,” said Laura Carno, Executive Director at Faster Colorado.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The director also noted that most of the people who participate in these voluntary programs already own firearms themselves, giving them a background in their safety. They said they also hope that legislation will help to give teachers a fighting chance – who will put their lives on the line for their students regardless of if they have a weapon.