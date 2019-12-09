Best Foot Forward, Church Gives Back

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Parker Hill Church has been working with 3 schools to supply children with a new pair of shoes or snow boots.

The project is called “Best Foot Forward.”

“Many students in these schools are lack suitable shoes. In some cases they have to skip school altogether, or face ridicule and bullying from other students as a result of not having decent shoes to wear.” – Jared Brandon, Parker Hill Church.

Today the volunteers will distribute the shoes to students at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton.

