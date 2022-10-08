EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has compiled a list of some places to hike in northeast and central Pennsylvania. Some are state parks with a large variety of trails, and some are specific trails our staff has been on. If you have been looking for somewhere to hike near you, hopefully this list helps you out.
Below is our list of trails. If you would like to see more about each of some of these trails, our staff has hyperlinked websites that take you to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) official website on state park hiking trails.
- Ricketts Glen State Park (Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia Counties):
- With 11 different trails to choose from, Ricketts Glen State Park is a fantastic place to hike during the fall. Difficulties range from easy to difficult, so the park has plenty of options for hikers of all routes of life to enjoy. For a list of all trails and where to find them, check out their government website.
- World’s End State Park (Sullivan County):
- Another beautiful park in Sullivan County is the World’s End State Park. The park has 780 acres of forest and 20 miles of difficult hiking trails to enjoy. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), this park’s trails are all rated as their highest-difficulty hiking trails or one below the most difficult. For a list of all their routes, check out their website.
- Bushkill Falls (Pike County):
- With four trails around the park, Bushkill falls has hiking trails for everyone. One of the four trails, the red trail, is less than two miles of hiking with eight waterfalls. For more information on the hiking trails, check out the Bushkill Falls website.
- Promised Land State Park (Pike County):
- Surrounded by over 12,000 acres of the Delaware State Forest, this 3,000-acre state park has 24 trails with about 50 miles to hike. For a full list of trails at the park, check out the DCNR’s website on the Promised Land State Park.
- Nay Aug Park (Lackawanna County):
- With parks for the kids and great views while you hike, Nay Aug Park in Scranton is a quick getaway for those who live and work in Scranton. Check out the park’s website to see all they have to offer.
- Tuscarora State Park (Schuylkill County):
- Tuscarora is home to nine trails traveling through forests, meadows, and agricultural fields in Schuylkill County. For those who might not be the most experienced hikers, Tuscarora State Park has seven trails DCNR considers easy. For a list of the trails in Tuscarora, check out their website.
- Locust Lake State Park (Schuylkill County):
- For those seeking some more difficult trails in Schuylkill County, Locust Lake has four trails DCNR considers to be very difficult. If you’re in the Schuylkill County Area and would like to see a list of their trails, check out the state park’s website.
- The Seven Tubs (Luzerne County):
- Located in the Pinchot Forest in Luzerne County, the area is home to about 2.1 miles of beautiful hiking trails through several cascading waterfalls. If you’d like to check out the area, head over to 900 Bear Creek Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
- Loyalsock State Forest (Lycoming County):
- With nearly 200 miles of marked and unmarked hiking trails, Loyalsock State Forest is host to plenty of hiking for people to enjoy in Lycoming County and beyond. For a map and list of the best trails at this park, head over to this link on the DCNR’s website.
- Tank Hollow Trail (Carbon County):
- This 3.4-mile out-and-back trail near Jim Thorpe is widely considered an easy route that gives you a fantastic view of fall foliage surrounding the Lehigh River in the Poconos. Parking to get to this trail could be a little tricky, so to save space in this article we recommend you check out this website for places to park along the trail.
- The D & L Trail (Carbon, Luzerne, Lehigh, Bucks, Northampton Counties)
- A trail mostly comprised of old railroad routes, this trail is currently over 140 miles long and in the future will expand to 165 miles long going from Moutain Top, Luzerne County, all the way to the Greater Philadelphia region. The trail is currently a work in progress, so check out their official website to see the latest information on the trail.
- The trail is very long, so to find a trailhead near you, check out the D&L national heritage corridor’s website at this link.
This list is by no means a comprehensive list of all hiking trails in northeast and central Pennsylvania, but it will be updated in the future. If you have a trail you think needs to be on this list, send it to us! You can submit a new trails or state park sites to our Facebook page or email us at newsdesk@pahomepage.com!