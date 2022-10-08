EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has compiled a list of some places to hike in northeast and central Pennsylvania. Some are state parks with a large variety of trails, and some are specific trails our staff has been on. If you have been looking for somewhere to hike near you, hopefully this list helps you out.

Below is our list of trails. If you would like to see more about each of some of these trails, our staff has hyperlinked websites that take you to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) official website on state park hiking trails.

This list is by no means a comprehensive list of all hiking trails in northeast and central Pennsylvania, but it will be updated in the future. If you have a trail you think needs to be on this list, send it to us! You can submit a new trails or state park sites to our Facebook page or email us at newsdesk@pahomepage.com!