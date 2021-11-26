Best Buy: Steady flow of customers on Black Friday in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people were walking out the door of Best Buy with TVs, computers, etc.





There wasn’t a line, but there was a constant flow of people coming in and out of the store.

One customer told Eyewitness News he was happy to see a lot of people in a good mood and enjoying the holiday.

He also said he saw the best deals on TVs and that’s why everyone seems to be buying them.

The store opened its doors at 5 a.m. and had gates outside to keep customers lined up.

One customer told Eyewitness News everyone seemed to be in the holiday spirit and said he noticed one hot item flying off the shelves.

“I would say they’re selling televisions like crazy so everybody’s getting TVs. We were even looking at the 80 inch and 75 inch, you know just to see what was out there, just to provoke you to buy something,” said Sam Stowers, Stroudsburg

The store is open today until 10:00 p.m.