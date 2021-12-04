Berwick’s Christmas Boulevard lights up the night

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Christmas cheer continues this weekend as more communities begin to celebrate.
Eyewitness News photojournalist Cal Clark was in Berwick Saturday evening where their Christmas Boulevard lights up the night.
