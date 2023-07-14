BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday marked the first day of Berwick’s annual WWII weekend.

Remembering those who served Berwick’s weekend-long WWII exhibition shares the history of the war and the work that went into it for victory.

“Its to honor the men who fought in the tanks and to the 9,135 workers from a 177 municipalities throughout northeastern Pennsylvania who built the stuart tanks and were literally the arsonal democracy,” Thomas McLaughlin, the Secretary for the Board.

With a wide range of vendors, attendees can get a sweet treat while looking at or purchase real authentic World War II artifacts, such as helmets, badges, and even uniforms.

The main attraction however, is the “Stuart Tank.”

“This being the very first tank that was built by a private contractor for the military,” said McLaughlin.

Visitors could even go inside the real functioning tank, close the hatch and see what it was like to fight a battle in there.

“The overall importance of this event is just preserving town history and town heritage,” Joshua Siejak, event coordinator for Berwick’s WWII weekend.

Siejak hopes visitors immerse themselves in the history to understand the courage that was needed to fight.

“The fortitude that those who came before us put into ensuring that we can still have our freedoms and ensuring that an allied victory in world war two was able to happen,” Siejak added.

This weekend will also feature live music and live reenactments of battles from WWII.

“This is a M5 A1 stuart light tank, from world war two here at berwick at the World War II weekend exhibit.

This event goes all weekend long, reenactment activities will take place tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.