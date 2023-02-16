BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The staff and volunteers at a long-standing theater and community icon in Columbia County are working to restore the building.

After years of bringing the arts and affordable entertainment to the region, a recent setback has delayed their reopening.

The Berwick theater has been part of the community since the 1800s, originally starting as an opera house.

“Then in the early 1930s, there was a fire that they decided at that point to renovate it and bring it back. It has been a running movie theater since 1934,” stated Laura Knorr, executive director at Berwick Theater & Center for Community Arts.

The theater became a non-profit in 2014 when it became the theater and center for community arts.

“Live performances, music acts. We actually are starting our Berwick black box community theater,” said Knorr.

The old theatre is a well-maintained theater, but necessary roof repair work was scheduled to last week.

“A week ago or so when they began to tear up the decking, the concrete areas that had water damage, the concrete would crumble and it fell through our ceiling and created ceiling damage,” explained Knorr.

Now several events are being organized in the community to help raise funds to repair the damage. Those events include a popcorn sale, a drag bingo, and lucky number picks.

“But I could not be more sincere in saying that we are here because of the community. They love the Berwick theater and we hear so many stories and memories that people have. It’s very important and personal to them,” stated Knorr.

They hope the community is just as excited as they are to reopen

“That it’s worth it. For this theater, I really believe that’s true. I mean they’ve shown us all these years. You know this is a hurdle but we will get through it,” said Knorr.

For more information on their fundraising events or to donate, head over to their website.