Berwick still going strong one year after partial building collapse

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a day that many in Berwick and beyond say they will never forget. The day a building partially collapsed, injuring seven people. Some feared that collapse would send the community, especially the downtown business district, into a downward spiral.

Berwick is one tough, strong close-knit community. The people Eyewitness News talked to say that building collapse made Berwick even closer and stronger.

It looked like a war zone. Downtown Berwick on the afternoon of September 19, 2018. A vacant brick building partially collapsed sending debris crashing onto vehicles that were waiting in a turning lane on Market Street. Seven people were injured.

“This is a close-knit community. So our concern was first making sure everybody is ok. Getting everybody is healthy and healed. This point on the move forward from there. They were our priority no doubt,” Mayor Tim Burke said.

Friday, there is an empty lot where the building once stood. Burke says he is asked all the time what, if anything, will be placed on the lot.

“People keep saying parking lot parking lot parking lot we need more parking. The owner had told me last year they would strongly look at possibly putting up another building but not one as tall,” Burke said.

Jonathan Nespoli owns a jewelry shop in downtown Berwick. He’s optimistic about the future of his hometown.

“We are moving forward. It’s a vacant lot now that has grass on it. I’m sure something exciting will be proposed there so look at the bright side, that’s exciting,” Nespoli said.

Joseph Romano ran a hair dressing shop in downtown Berwick for 45 years. He says this community has faced adversity before and has always risen to the occasion.

“You’ll never stop this town. This town is very very progressive. A lot of good people with a lot of sensible ideas about how to grow,” Romano said.

Linda Cartier says she has some ideas for the near future of this now vacant piece of land.

“I think a Christmas tree at Christmas time will be really good. Or something for the kids to do, a hot chocolate stand something like that,” Cartier said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner of the property for comment on its future. We have not heard back yet.

The cause of the partial collapse has not been determined. Some of those injured in the collapse are still recovering from their injuries, including a teenaged girl who was riding in a car with her mother when the collapse occurred.