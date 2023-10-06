BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All eyes are on the Susquehanna River this weekend for an annual event in Berwick.

It’s the 12th annual Riverfest and despite the rainy morning organizers were still up bright and early to welcome thousands to the area.

Rain puddles were growing on the ground at Test Track Park in Berwick Friday morning but it didn’t put a damper on moods or on the temperature of Stahl’s smokehouse smoker.

Co-owners Chad and Stephanie Stahl woke up before the sun to get ready for this weekend’s Riverfest despite the weather.

“We put some awnings on the trailers, we custom-built a trailer with sides so that we could keep the rain off of the smokers and the meat while we’re doing what we need to do,” Chad Stahl the co-owner of Stahl Smokehouse.

The delectable aroma coming off the ribs is something they’ve worked hard to do since starting the business back in 2020.

“It’s a passion, you have to have a love for it to do as much as what we do.” Chad Stahl added.

Learning the art of southern barbecue in Texas they prepare different types of meat and all the fixins with a smoky flavor.

“I have always been asked to make my mac and cheese for holiday functions and you know any kind of gathering, so we decided to smoke that as well, just very lightly,” said Stephanie Stahl the co-owner of Stahl’s Smokehouse.

But they’re just one of over 100 vendors setting up for Riverfest.

Mr. Sticky’s CEO Phil Poorman has the oven cranked up high and ready to serve up to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“We really enjoy coming here. The people are nice and the business does well here so we’re very happy with this event,” says Phil Poorman the CEO of Mr. Sticky’s Inc.

This weekend marking its 12th year Berwick officials say they estimate about 15,000 people to attend over the next three days.

“We have people who would otherwise not really come to Berwick come down for this weekend and… we get compliments about this event and how wonderful this space is. Test Track Park is just an absolutely beautiful space,” says Damien Scoblink the Borough manager of Berwick.

And don’t let the rain hold you back Berwick’s Riverfest is open rain or shine.

“Put your boots on, your raincoat, have fun,” says Stephanie Stahl.

Berwick’s Riverfest begins today from 12 pm to 9 pm at Test Track Park and runs through Sunday.

