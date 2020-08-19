Berwick River Fest canceled due to COVID-19

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The pandemic has cut down yet another fan favorite. The Berwick River Festival won’t take place this fall.

Officials say it wasn’t an easy decision to make but it had to be done for the safety of everyone involved and attending.

Damien Scoblink, borough manager of Berwick, told Eyewitness News, “It’s really come a long way in 10 years. We’re really proud of that and it’s really disappointing that we had to not have it happen this time around.”

The River Fest brings good food, rides and music together for a three-day event of fun. Scoblink says it’s a point of pride for Berwick.

“It’s a chance for the people of Berwick to say ‘hey people from the surrounding area come and see our community and some of the best of we have to offer.'”

Vendors told us that safety comes first, but they will miss this year’s River Fest.

“It’s very calming to me I think being back in the woods on the test track, it’s just a really nice event for families and we enjoy it,” said Rochelle Woodeshick from Denny and Pearl’s Pizza

Woodeshick’s parents opened Denny and Pearl’s Pizza and have had a trailer at River Fest since the first year it was held. She says vendors’ businesses depend on festivals like River Fest.

Many have been cancelled and without them most of their revenue is gone. Woodeshick says food vendors are lucky as they can have independent stands but, “For some people who have games and rides, their income this summer will be pretty much nothing.”

Officials and vendors say they’re looking forward to next year, and hope to make River Fest 2021 bigger and better.