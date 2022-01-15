Berwick police make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Berwick Police Department arrested a man they say was involved in drug trafficking.

According to investigators, on Saturday the Columbia Montour County SWAT Team fulfilled a search warrant for an apartment on LaSalle Street in Berwick Borough.

Before conducting the search it officers working with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General learned that Robert Q. Brown had been dealing narcotics from the address.

Officials say during the investigation Brown and one other were arrested and taken into custody without issue.

As a result of the investigation, a number of items consistent with drug trafficking were located and taken into police custody.

The items included 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of methamphetamine, boxes of handgun and shotgun ammunition, multiple illegally possessed prescription medication and various drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Brown is being held in Columbia County Prison, he was unable to post bail.