Berwick man pleads guilty to making and selling anabolic steroids

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A release from Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler says a Berwick man is charged with conspiring to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids.

According to court documents between October 2017 and October 2019, 31-year-old Casey Seesholtz plotted to make and sell anabolic steroids methylstenbolone (M-Sten) and dimethazine (DMZ).

Seesholtz pled guilty to making roughly 40,000 to 60,000 anabolic steroid pills, housing them in a storage facility in Berwick, selling them through a storefront in Kingston and online through co-conspirators.

The press release also says that federal agents seized pill presses and encapsulating machines during the investigation.

Seesholtz was charged with conspiring to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids on August 27, 2020, and pled guilty on September 3, 2020, the information was under seal until recently.