BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Columbia County Coroner announced their findings in the death of a Berwick man killed in a Bloomsburg crash.

In a release, the Columbia County Coroner’s Office announced Stephen Baum of Berwick died on October 31 in Bloomsburg after his car left the roadway and struck a tree on Foundryville Road, Briar Creek Township.

The release explained the cause of death was blunt force trauma from the crash and the death was ruled accidental.

A medical condition prior to the accident could have contributed to the crash, the coroner’s office said in the release.