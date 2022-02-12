Berwick man arrested for homicide charges

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have made an arrest regarding a stabbing incident in Berwick that left one man dead.

According to the Berwick Police Department, Isaiah Scott Newton, 26, was arrested for what police say was the murder of Frederick James McConnell, 28.

Police say they were dispatched to a residence on Brittain Street around 11:30 Friday night with an original call of shots fired.

As stated in police records, an argument broke out between Newton and McConnell just before midnight on Friday. On the scene, police spoke with several witnesses who lived at the residence who informed officers that a car had been seen driving away before police arrived.

According to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Resse, McConnell left the scene with a deep laceration injury of his left arm with a significant amount of uncontrolled hemorrhaging, driven to the hospital by another witness. McConnell was pronounced dead by a physician at the hospital.

Investigators arrived at the hospital, the witness told police the suspect of the stabbing was Newton. The affidavit reports during interviews Newton confessed to stabbing McConnell before putting the kitchen knife into a sink of water.

McConnell is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment. The coroner has ruled the incident a homicide pending the full result of an autopsy.