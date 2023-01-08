BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A garage is in ruins and two homes are damaged after a fire in Berwick.

A neighbor provided Eyewitness News a photo showing flames shooting from the garage on East 8th Street near Walnut Street.

She says she could feel the heat from her home just a few doors away.

A Columbia County Comm Center Supervisor tells Eyewitness News the fire sparked as someone was working on a car inside the garage.

The garage and car are destroyed, and two houses sustained minor heat damage. No one was hurt.