BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a tragedy that made national news. This weekend marks one year since a driver crashed into a fundraiser in Berwick for victims of a deadly fire in a neighboring town.

The separate tragedies devastated the close-knit communities of both Berwick and Nescopeck, but they have worked to remain strong.

The community gathered together tonight at the Intoxicology Department Bar and Restaurant in Berwick for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil took place outside of the restaurant where one woman was killed and 17 other people were injured.

The victims were part of a crowd gathered to raise funds for families of ten people killed a week earlier in a house fire in Nescopeck.

Saturday night’s event was held to remember the victims of the crash, honor the bravery of the first responders who were there that day, and recognize the strength of Berwick and Nescopeck.

Berwick Mayor Tim Burke says his community has remained resilient in the face of tragedy.

“It’s a very strong community and everybody rallied together,” Mayor Burke said. “This is a small town, we’re not overly well to do but we look out for each other.”

The mayor also says that the Intoxicology Department has held multiple fundraisers for the victims of the tragedies and their families, and continues to advocate for its community.

