BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County community is rallying together in the hopes of bringing convenient emergency medical services back to the area.

The Berwick Hospital Center closed abruptly last fall. Now, residents have to travel about 20 minutes away to reach the nearest emergency room.

Nearly 100 people gathered at St. Mary’s Church in Berwick Wednesday night.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” said community advocate Bette Grey.

Grey is leading a grassroots effort to bring a hospital back to the area following the closure of Berwick Hospital Center.

“Our ultimate goal is a ‘micro-hospital.’ Meaning a 10-bed ER, a 10-bed in-patient, an OR suite and labs and x-rays, a pharmacy, and anything that would go with a hospital,” Grey explained.

Berwick Hospital Center closed its doors in October, lifelong resident Brian Brockmann says the closure dealt a devastating blow to the community.

“What happens if we have a mass shooting here? What happens if we have a mass causality that you had from an industrial accident? You’re going to be in a world of hurt,” Brockmann told Eyewitness News.

One point of contention is the increased wait times for ambulances from other facilities.

“My own personal experience, I had to call an ambulance in Nescopeck and I had to wait 40 minutes for an ambulance to come from Sugarloaf,” Grey explained.

People from all across the region came out to get involved in the conversation.

“We just wanted to come to this meeting to let y’all know that what’s happening here in Berwick is happening across Pennsylvania. There are communities across Pennsylvania that are having hospitals shut down. What we’re looking at is, why is this happening? Why has Berwick been abandoned?” said Jessica Boyles of Put People First PA.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $30 million, but at this point, there are still many unknowns as to how that money will be raised.