BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Berwick community has banded together to provide winter essentials for neighbors in need.

Hats, coats, and gloves were handed out today at the “Beyond Violence” building on West 11th Street.

The items were distributed free of charge to anyone who showed up.

Most of the coats were brand new. Organizers say they had a little more than 100 coats to give away when they started this morning.

“I think we got six or seven coats left and a great turnout today. I mean it’s super and it’s great to see people are getting what they need for the winter,” said Berwick Mayor Tim Burke

Nearly everything was gone within hours, ensuring a warmer winter for so many families and individuals in the Berwick area.