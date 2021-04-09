Berks County man indicted for drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill Counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Investigators say 38-year-old William Terron pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and heroin in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Schuylkill Counties between January 2017 and December 2018.

The drugs included between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and between 1 kilogram and 3 kilograms of heroin.

Terron was one of five people indicted in December of 2018 by a grand jury for drug trafficking in NEPA.

