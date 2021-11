DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver of a van that crashed head-on into a school bus back in September has been charged with a DUI.



30-year-old Tye Holloway of Benton has been charged with a DUI along with 14 counts of reckless endangerment by state police.

One person was taken to the hospital in that crash on Rhoades Hill Road in Derry Township, Montour County.