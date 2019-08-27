Benefitting from CNG-fueled vehicles

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We’re all looking for ways to save money on fuel costs. A local utilities company believes the way to do that is by investing in a fleet of vehicles that burn cheaper, cleaner fuel. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains why the company believes it’s a win-win.

“Here we go,” said UGI Utilities Vice President of Marketing & Customer Relations Bob Stoyko said Tuesday afternoon. Amid the sound of applause, he cut a ribbon representing a $700,000 investment by UGI Utilities. It’s a natural gas vehicle fueling station at the company’s East Northampton Street location. Mr. Stoyko said, “It’s a major investment for UGI because of our focus on sustainability and our ability to serve our customers cost-effectively.”

This is just one of the more than 100 vehicles in UGI’s fleet that can fuel-up with compressed natural gas or CNG for short. UGI Utilities officials say CNG helps accomplish three goals: reduce company emissions, reduce customer emissions and invest in an environmentally friendly alternative. A big incentive? Stable CNG prices attributed to Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale industry. “Our cost for the fuel is equivalent to about $1.50 per gallon so significant operating cost savings which ultimately our customers benefit from in lower gas costs,” said Mr. Stoyko.

LT Verrastro and Waste Management are among UGI customers who’ve made the switch to CNG powered vehicles. Discussing the benefits of UGI Utilities Director of Business Development Don Brominski said, “Especially customers that have large fleets where you consume a lot of fuel. The savings of natural gas versus either gasoline or diesel are significant.”

That’s what UGI Utilities is also banking on. For decades, UGI fueled its entire fleet with diesel and gasoline. But now with the emergence of compressed natural gas, the use for this old fuel will be reserved for construction equipment and low-fuel using passenger vehicles.

Officials say using CNG reduces individual vehicle emissions by up to 90 percent and its vehicles require less engine maintenance; a formula they call a win-win for the environment and the company bottom line.

UGI Utilities also hosted a “lunch and learn” for current and potential customers about fueling their fleets with compressed natural gas.