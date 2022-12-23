BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old mother lost her life in a car crash earlier this month. She had a special connection to a medical imaging center in Berwick, and they stepped in to help her son, Lincoln, whom she left behind.

“Amanda was actually one of my first clients. I think she was 7 months pregnant when I opened my studio, But when I had opened I bought a brand new machine that I hadn’t been able to train with yet so she volunteered her time with her fiance, came down, let me practice on her, let me do a video call. She… was the most caring person she would help anyone,” said Krista Lipps, owner of Love at First Sight 3D

“She was going to be a nurse and that would’ve been the perfect career for her she was meant to help people, when she passed it was devastating, she was 25, and she was due to graduate nursing school this week so I only thought it was right that since she helped me that I help her family as best I could,” Lipps told Eyewitness News.

“Any of the raffle tickets we sell today, anyone can walk in all day long 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. we’re here and all the proceeds from those tickets are also going to Amanda’s son. And then we also have a Gofundme set up that is close to $2000,” Lipps explained.

“I’m so glad that Krista did it she, you know she opens her heart to everybody and the fact that she’s able to do this for them really like means a lot to me knowing that you know it could’ve been anybody and she’s willing to do that,” Chelsea Mcwilliams, Cassandra’s sister, said.

“Anyone who heard Amanda’s story it touched their heart and we’ve had a lot of community help from that She was an amazing person and we want to make sure she’s remembered that way,” Lipps said.

The basket raffle will continue at “Love at First Sight 3D” until 8:00 Friday night. If you can’t make it Friday, you can donate to their GoFundMe.