SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania organization whose mission is to help pets in need is getting some help of its own.

Tracey’s Hope Hospice Care and Rescue for Domestic Animals held its Annual Memorial Pet Walk and Car Show today. People and their pooches hoofed it at McDade Park in Scranton to raise funds.

The event also featured quite a variety of raffle baskets, and all kinds of classic, sporty, and even scary cars competing for best in show. The non-profit’s founder and CEO counts on public support to help carry out the organization’s mission.

“We couldn’t do it without the community. We couldn’t do this or carry on our work without our volunteers and the community at large because we depend on funds from them,” said Denise Kumor, Tracey’s Hope Founder and CEO.

“Tracey’s Hope helps to give those animals that are treated badly a second chance and that is important to me. It’s very important to me,” said Scranton resident, Susan Banks.

Eyewitness News’ very own Mark Hiller carried on a tradition at the event on Saturday by reading the poem “The Rainbow Bridge.”

You can visit Tracy’s Hope Facebook page here.