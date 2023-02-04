SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital.

He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid.

Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their thirst.

A benefit was held for Mike Williams, a beloved and well-known customer at the bar. The community did not come empty-handed.

“It’s an amazing feeling honestly. I think there’s almost 90 baskets donated it’s just a great feeling,” said Robert Williams, the son of Mike Williams.

All of the baskets up for raffle were donated, and a $20 admission came along with food, live music, and a 50/50 raffle.

“Everybody in the community wanted to step up and help in every way that they could,” says Xay Phonechanh the co-owner of Thirsty Elephant.

Although spirits were high, reliving the reason behind the event brought some to tears.

“I heard yelling and I ran outside crying I’m sorry and I saw mike laying on the ground unconscious,” added Xomara Alper the bartender at Thirsty Elephant.

The benefit is for a Thirsty Elephant regular known as “Mascot Mike” who was brutally assaulted right here outside of the bar by two brothers.

On January 13th, police say Brandon Crusen and Dylan Crusen assaulted Williams while he was outside having a cigarette.

Williams nearly died from his injuries and is still in a tough battle toward recovery.

“It’s horrifying what happened in front of our establishment and we sincerely apologize to his family for his pain and suffering,” Phonechanh continued.

The Crusen brothers are currently being held at the Lackawanna County Prison. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled on March 1st.

“Why would you do this to him? this man poses no physical threat to anybody and these two guys, they’re huge,” said Alper.

Friends and family of Williams know that the support he received will make him happy to be the long-time mascot of the bar he loves so much.

“I actually spoke with him this morning to let him know that we were having the benefit, but I’m excited to go back to the hospital and let him know the turn-out,” says Robert.

Organizers say all of the proceeds will go toward medical expenses for Mike Williams on his road to recovery.