LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beltzville State Park in Carbon County was filled to capacity with people enjoying the beautiful weather Tuesday.

It’s the busiest day of the year at the Beltzville State Park and officials say the park hit max capacity at around 8:30 a.m.

Park Manager Ben Monk says people got here extra early this year to secure their spots.

“The first person got here about 2:30 in the morning,” Monk said.

Monk says the park draws in people from all over the East Coast thanks to its accessible location on the turnpike.

“So we get a lot of families coming in from New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut. And so I think just our central location kind of lends itself to having these groups meet up here,” Monk explained.

Those that didn’t make it in before they hit capacity were directed to other parks in the area, like Hickory Run.

Allison from Northampton County says her family made it to the park just in time. She says they arrived, “probably at seven.”

Allison enjoyed a day full of sun and swimming, but her favorite part of the holiday is

“the fireworks.”

Environmental Education Specialist Rob Bergstresser suggests first-time visitors check in at an information center when they arrive to ensure they’re enjoying the park the right way.

“Make sure you read the signs and stay safe,” Bergstresser said.

Once you’ve read the signs, Bergstresser says the most important part is having a good time.

“But overall, just have fun.”

The park will shut its gates at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night as they gear up for another day of visitors.