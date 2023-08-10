LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that Beltzville Lake Beach has reopened for swimming

On August 8, DCNR release a statement saying Beltzville Lake Beach will be closed as a precaution until water sample test results were taken.

As of August 10, DNCR said the Beltzville Lake Beach has been reopened following the test result that was received.

If you would like any additional information you can call the park office at 610-377-0045. For information regarding Pennsylvania’s State Parks, visit the DCNR website at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.