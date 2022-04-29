LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A memorable tourist attraction in Union County is finally preparing to close its doors for good.

After almost 50 years in business, the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg is permanently closing next month. We first brought you the news in January, but residents are still in shock about its closure.

The restaurant, gift shop, and hotel known as Country Cupboard has been a staple in the Lewisburg community for decades. Residents who’ve visited the business say they’re sad to see it go.

Jack Greene, a resident of Lewisburg tells Eyewitness News “I was really upset, honestly because me and my family used to go there all the time and we used to go for dinners and like family events.”

“I’m totally shocked by the decision, I love that place. We used to go there back in the day when we were kids and it was really just a place where we could go together and hang out. I remember our families went. It was a lot of fun.” said Jared Kordonsky, another resident of Lewisburg

Located right off route 15, Country Cupboard was one of the few places in the area that was fun for the whole family.

Cynthia Krebs, a resident from Milton, tells Eyewitness News “my daughter was younger, when she was just a baby we’d go there and you knew you could find almost anything you know on the food bar there for her that she would like and that we would like also.”

Friends Jack and Jared, say they’d like to the see the space turned into something the entire community can enjoy.