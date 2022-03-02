Bellefonte woman sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for defrauded victims of $489K

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bellefonte woman has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 62-year-old Mildred Hoy, of Bellefonte, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Brann, for the role she played in a wire and mail fraud conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Hoy pleaded guilty to the charges.

Officials say the conspiracy involved defrauding victims by having them send money to Hoy, thinking they had won the lottery, and the money was to remit fees to cover the taxes on the winnings.

Police say Hoy would then send cash to others in on the conspiracy and converted the cash into Bitcoin and deposited it in the bank accounts of other co-conspirators. In total Hoy defrauded her victims of $489,000.