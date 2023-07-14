EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots continue to rapidly increase each day. With so much money on the line, people are hoping to win big.

But the idea of winning could end up costing you if you’re not careful.

With big winnings come big scams. As the MegaMillions and Powerball Jackpots continue to climb. Many people are heading out to try their luck but, financial experts are warning you to be wary of lottery scams.

The chance to win big is on people’s minds as the lottery jackpots skyrocket to a combined one point four billion dollars.

“It only takes one ticket to win,” said Dorris Brady from West Pittston.

But financial experts say lottery scams are on the rise.

Debby Mozal, chief operating officer at Credit One says you should not respond to any phone calls or texts from anyone claiming to be from the Pennsylvania Lottery saying you won money.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery, they are not going to call you on the telephone or text you, ever,” said Mozal.

Mozal says their offices receive calls about people being scammed daily and lottery scams aren’t the only scams to worry about.

“So a lot of the people that we see that are being scammed, they’re getting phone calls or they’re getting text messages can you verify you know that you made an 800 dollar purchase on Amazon and they’re trying to get information off of the person,” explained Mozal.

Mozal says scammers will try to obtain personal information from you like your account number or social security by imitating a company or your financial institution and saying you made a purchase.

She says this is how many people fall victim to scams.

“They think that they’re responding to fraud, and they’re not even responding to fraud that is the scam,” continued Mozal.

One woman says she received one of these scam calls from someone claiming to be Amazon not too long ago.

“They said someone was charging my Amazon $1500 for some kind of electronics but I was wise enough to know not to give them any information, it was a scam,” says Gloria S from Wyoming.

Financial experts emphasize the importance of not giving out any personal information even if it’s someone telling you that you won big.

Some key takeaways are do not give out any personal information and if you’re not sure contact your financial institution directly.