PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A warning after skimming devices were found at a local convenience store and credit union.

Pittston City Police say they received reports of fraudulent ATM withdrawals in both Pittston and Kingston from April 29 through May 1.

According to the police, a victim used an ATM at Turkey Hill on South Main Street and two suspects are seen using the victim’s information to take money out of the ATM.

On May 2 police say, a skimming device was also found at the UFCW credit union and surveillance showed two suspects placing a device on the ATM.

Skimming devices are illegally installed on ATMs and other places that capture a cardholder’s information like their pin number.

Police urge everyone to keep a close watch on bank accounts, and are urging businesses to inspect their machines for skimming devices.