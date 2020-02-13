Beekeeper shares ways you can help save the bees

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Erik Diemer has been a beekeeper since the age of nine. He’s an expert on honeybees and knows everyone needs to take a stand to save the dwindling population.



“The Honeybee is responsible for a third of the food that we eat so it’s important to keep all of their health in mind.” Erik told Eyewitness News.



Erik knows the many dangers that can affect a colony of bees.



“The Varroa Mite is a parasite that weakens the immune system of the bees, leaving them susceptible to viruses and illnesses. All things like that.” Erik stated.



These Varroa Mites inspired Erik to start Mite Fight to help educate other beekeepers on how to keep their bee colonies healthy.

“Beekeepers who are unaware of how important it is to treat for Varroa Mites, often times don’t treat for Varroa Mites which ultimately kills their bees,” warned Erik.



For those who don’t keep bees but still want to help out Mother Nature, there are a number of ways you can get involved.



“Don’t cut your grass as often. Instead of cutting a 3 inch cut, do maybe a 5 inch cut. That allows the bees to have more plants to pollinate and more places to get nectar. It’s healthy to have bees in your yard.”



Because without bees, the human race can’t survive.



Those who treat for Varroa Mites have a 20% better chance of their colony surviving the winter.