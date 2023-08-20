CHERRY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they are investigating the theft of frozen beef from a basement in Sullivan County.

On August 2, state troopers were called to Shinerville Road in Cherry Township to investigate the theft of $100 worth of frozen packaged ham and ground beef.

Investigators say someone had entered the home sometime between May and August. While in the home, the beef burglar went into the victim’s basement and stole the packaged meats from the freezer.

State police said the incident is under investigation.