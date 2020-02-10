Bed bug concerns continue at West Side CTC



PRINGLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Some area parents continue to gripe about actions taken by their child’s school.

West Side Career and Technology Center addressed sightings of bed bugs within the school building last week.

The school addressed the issue in a letter on February 5, 2020, stating, “as you may be aware we have had several independent, individual alleged bed bug sightings in the school.”

Parents were waiting in the parking lot Monday afternoon, anticipating more tales about the reported bed bugs.

“I just told my daughter to go, when she comes home change her clothes do whatever,” says Erika Riscart, parent.

“Nobody wants to come to school,” says Roy DeRonde, parent.

“Why would you want to come to school when you got bed bugs? Why would you bring them home? They’re not going to replace your furniture,” DeRonde continues.

Riscart tells Eyewitness News, “they are saying they find them in notebooks, bathroom walls.”

The school said Monday afternoon reinforcements were going to be brought in.

Pest control was scheduled to bring in a K9 student unit to inspect the building for insects.

Though parents are worried that approach is not enough.

“I feel that they should have done that when they first found the bugs instead of waiting it out, ” says Riscart.

“It’s a little ridiculous for the K9’s because how are they going to sniff out bugs? Which they say they can but I don’t think they can,” DeRonde adds.

For now, parents sit and wait for the issue to be resolved. Hoping their kids don’t carry the bugs home with them.

“I don’t think they are doing enough for the situation, more has to be done for the bed bugs,” said DeRonde.

School officials point out that at no time was there ever a consideration to close the school to deal with these issues.

Eyewitness News was told the K9’s were to arrive at the school to sniff out the bed bugs at 3PM.

But when Eyewitness News Reporter Julie Dunphy left early Monday evening, they still had not arrived.