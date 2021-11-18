Beaver Moon: Longest partial lunar eclipse in 500 years

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Night owls and early birds alike are in for an astronomical treat early Friday morning.

On Friday, the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will begin at 1:00 a.m. and last until 6:00 a.m. with a near-total eclipse happening around 4:00 a.m.

Unfortunately for many in the northeast clouds may be a problem. The eclipse will be near totality but will also be the longest lunar eclipse in 500 years.

“The reason why it’s so long in duration, and why it’s so dark is because the moon, it’s almost a day or two from its farthest point from earth. So it’s moving slower. So it actually takes it longer to move through earth shadow,” said Tim Sichler, Assistant Teaching Professor of Engineering.

An event with a duration of this length will not happen again for another 500 years. For those wishing to see the lunar eclipse but those cloudy skies are in the way, watch online here and here.