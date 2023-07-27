SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the weather may be hot and sticky, some residents of Lackawanna County found a nice spot to beat the heat, relax, and have some fun.

As hot temperatures make their way through NEPA, McDade Park’s new splash pad is the perfect spot for anyone looking to hang out and cool off.

“Well, It’s so hot and I said we gotta find something to do with the grandkids to keep them occupied, and so my granddaughter said let’s go try the McDade park that just opened, and it’s beautiful here. Lots of things to do I was surprised, never been down here,” stated Maryann Iyoob, of Jermyn.

The new pad features a number of child-friendly aquatic elements. Lifeguards are on duty so kids can safely run around, use their imagination, and have some cool fun.

“Cause it’s really fun and they have so much things to do,” said Avery Iyoob, of Jermyn.

“It’s amazing. Im so glad that they made this and that they’re working on a huge pool,” added Lily Iyoob, Jermyn.

Kids can enjoy buckets of water being dumped on them, shooting some water guns, and of course, just splashing around. Also, if you need a break from the water, there are areas to sit down, relax, and have a snack.

While McDade Park is already well-loved, their splash pad is looking like a new go-to for people looking to beat the heat.

“I’ve been to this playground once before and we absolutely loved it, there’s so much to do between like the sand area, the actual playground, the picnic spots, and now adding this in there, you can’t beat it,” said Karissa Caffery of Carbondale.

The splash pad is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and soon McDade Park will be adding another big way to cool off as they plan on opening their new pool sometime in August. But no firm date has been scheduled yet.