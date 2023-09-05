KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families looked to cool off Tuesday with a sweet treat from their local ice cream stand.

Dozens of families stopped by Hillside Dairy in Luzerne County to grab an ice cream and stay cool.

Many people we talked to say it was a great chance to celebrate the kids going back to school, some just needed a chocolate fix to beat the heat.

“It’s usually a treat if we get to come down here. I usually get mint chocolate chip or something,” Zoey Houckmoores of Lehman Township said.

“I got, uh, a wild animal skunk sundae with no toppings,” said Calvin Moores of Lehman Township.

Information on when and how to visit Hillside Dairy is available online.